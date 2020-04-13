“I believe it is important that we continue to follow the measures put in place as happened during the past weeks. The figures show us it’s working. The curve has been flattened. We must persevere. That is important.”

“The risk of a new peak exists, if we relax too early or are too laid back with the measures. Then it’s perfectly conceivable that there is a new rise.”

“We should be aware that such a rise will only be noticeable ten, fourteen days later, after we have relaxed measures or have shown less discipline. It’s a problem that there is a period in between.”