A megaphone and a banner: priests have to be inventive nowadays

A local priest in Mere (East Flanders) goes out on the streets with a megaphone and a big board to spread his message and support his people. Jan Coppens started this habit 4 weeks ago, to keep the contact with the old people in Mere's nursing home: "It's become a kind of ritual now. I want to give them some distraction and say some nice words to them." Through his megaphone he shouts "together we will survive this corona crisis!" and he is determinded to continue until the end. "I think the message is clear," he says about the banner: "We support them and think of them."