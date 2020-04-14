"The figures are improving, the virus is getting tired": experts have good news, but also issue a warning

The figures may be improving, but it's not at all behind us, Yves Stevens of the National Crisis Centre told reporters. "The daily figures confront us with the harsh reality each day. There are hopeful signs, but the number of deaths remains very high. Experts will interpret these figures and will issue an advice to the National Security Council." The Security Council will convene tomorrow.

Stevens added a warning: "Our behaviour determines the way the curve is going and not vice versa. It would be irresponsible if people would make their own interpretation and adapt their behaviour. The downward trend could be reversed quickly."