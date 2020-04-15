9 out of 10 recycle parks open
Flemish recycle parks reopened on 7 April after they were forced to close due to a flood of visitors. Flemish environment minister Zuhal Demir (Flemish nationalist) says 92% of recycle parks are now open. The only operator that decided to keep its facilities closed last week, IDM, has now also relented and is preparing a reopening.
There were long queues the morning parks reopened, but by afternoon these had practically disappeared.
Zuhal Demir: “People are pleased the parks have reopened and are showing a lot of respect, discipline and understanding.”
Ms Demir added that trips to recycle parks should be postponed if this is humanly possible.
A survey conducted after the recycle parks closed revealed a strong increase in fly-tipping in 15% of municipalities.