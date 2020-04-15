Filip, King of Belgians, turns 60

If it were not for the coronavirus, a big party could have been expected on this landmark birthday, but as a result of the crisis all festivities have been abandoned. Filip, King of Belgians, will celebrate his birthday with his close family at his primary residence, Laken Castle (City of Brussels).

Filip ascended the throne of the Belgians seven years ago, when old King Albert abdicated on the national holiday in 2013.

King Filip recently visited Brussels University Hospital VUB in Jette (pictured).