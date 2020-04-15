Ghent University to stage exams at Flanders Expo
Ghent University has decided to organise some of its exams at the Flanders Expo exhibition centre this June. Earlier the university decided to allow exams to proceed in June, while taking account of social distancing measures.
The university now says that some exams will be held outside the campus proper at other locations including Flanders Expo that is on the outskirts of Ghent. This will allow students to sit further apart and prevent the spread of corona.
Half of all exams are expected to be staged off campus.