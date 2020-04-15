Politics

No rent grant for struggling tenants

The Flemish housing minister Matthias Diependaele (Flemish nationalist) has ruled out providing a new grant to tenants who can’t pay their rent.  Earlier tenants’ and landlords’ organisations requested such a measure.

Colin Clapson

Many people have seen their income shrink through corona and are experiencing difficulty paying their rent.

Minister Diependaele points to the measures the Flemish government has already taken: evictions have been banned:  “People who get in areas with their rent payments can request help from local social services.  Monies from the fund to combat evictions are available; adding an extra grant would a repetition of an existing measure” he says.

