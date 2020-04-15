No rent grant for struggling tenants
The Flemish housing minister Matthias Diependaele (Flemish nationalist) has ruled out providing a new grant to tenants who can’t pay their rent. Earlier tenants’ and landlords’ organisations requested such a measure.
Many people have seen their income shrink through corona and are experiencing difficulty paying their rent.
Minister Diependaele points to the measures the Flemish government has already taken: evictions have been banned: “People who get in areas with their rent payments can request help from local social services. Monies from the fund to combat evictions are available; adding an extra grant would a repetition of an existing measure” he says.