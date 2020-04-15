Send your message to a friend or relative in Brussels by bus!
The Brussels local transport company MIVB is to carry messages for your friends and relatives living in the Belgian and Flemish capital. The initiative is intended to allow you to contact and support people in these weird times.
Everybody can send a written or spoken message via Facebook messenger. Include the name and the address of the addressee and the MIVB will do the rest.
Watch MIVB’s video on YouTube (Dutch):
“Let Brussels buzz with love! Send your message in writing or as a voice recording to @MIVB via messenger, mention the name and address of the addressee and the bus will deliver the message. Brussels, that’s all of us”.