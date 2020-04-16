417 new deaths: figure inflated by technical glitch

Wednesday's death toll is particularly high because it includes deaths in Walloon care homes on Tuesday and Wednesday. A technical glitch made it impossible to process the Walloon figures on Tuesday. The death toll for Belgium since the start of the outbreak stands at 4,857.

310 people were hospitalised with COVID yesterday. The figure is 60 up on the day. In all Belgian hospitals are treating 5,309 people for COVID-19.

455 patients were discharged yesterday. In all 7,562 COVID patients have left a Belgian hospital in a better state than when they arrived.

1,182 corona patients are being treated in intensive care – a fall of 22. 868 patients are on a ventilator.

1,236 new infections were confirmed over the past 24 hours. In 34,809 cases of COVID have been diagnosed.

Virologist Steven Van Gucht says the security council’s decision to extend the corona measures until 3 May was necessary:

“We believe this is absolutely necessary. The curve showing the number of hospital admissions has been falling for some time. That’s good, but in order to maintain a reduction, and above all not to get a new resurgence it is really crucial that the measures are extended and observed”.

“This is necessary to ensure hospitals can cope, to keep the workload bearable for care workers and in term not to exceed capacity.”

Figures from science institute Sciensano show that since 1 February on average an extra 341 people have died each day.

