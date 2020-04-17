399 corona patients discharged from hospital, "epidemic is receding"

At the same time, it turns out that the epidemic is shrinking. While one person contaminated two or three others with the novel corona virus at the beginning, this figure has now dropped below one. "The virus reproduction number (the R0 value in technical language) has dropped below one, 0.8 to be precise, which means that the epidemic is losing momentum", virologist Steven Van Gucht told a press conference.

In Germany, we are seeing the same figure: 0.7 at present, coming from three early March. Van Gucht remains cautious, but thinks that we may have the worst now.

While the figures are improving, virologists warn that this is not the moment to loosen our grip on the virus. They underline we have to continue the effort in order not to to lose the bonus we have built for ourselves.