Will visitors at the Belgian coast need a special permit this summer?

The Belgian coastal strip is just 67 kilometers long and is always a busy place in summer. However, next summer, if confinement rules are being relaxed, there are fears that the influx of day trippers could be even bigger since many people will not book a holiday abroad, out of corona concerns.

The debate has started: will the number of visitors be restricted? Virologist Steven Van Gucht, who advises the federal government about which measures to take, says a restriction would be "logical": "We should avoid flocking to the same place on a sunny day."