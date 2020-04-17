"If you come to the garden centre this weekend, don't make it a family trip"

The measure was taken to help the economy, and to allow people to work in their garden in spring time. It's the municipalities that will have to decide which shops exactly meet the label of garden business or do-it-yourself store.

Furniture stores have already asked the government to reopen as well: they say there is enough room inside and don't see a real difference with the garden and do-it-yourself stores. "At times when many people have to work from home, many want to buy some extra things to make this teleworking more comfortable."