290 new deaths reported, but the number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals keeps going down
The burden on Belgian hospitals is easing, slowly but surely. Over the past 24 hours, the number of corona patients dropped by almost a hundred to reach 5,069. This was revealed by the national crisis centre in its daily Covid-19 report.
The latest figures confirm the downward trend. The number of patients in intensive care units dropped by 37 on the day. Still, there is a long way to go, and the number of corona deaths (or suspected corona deaths) in care homes and hospitals remains high: 290 new deaths have been reported. The shift in the number of deaths to nursing homes is also being confirmed. Here are some figures:
- 192 of the latest deaths, about two thirds, took place in care homes. A majority of these deaths has not been confirmed as Covid-19, and concerns suspected cases of corona. Only a minority has actually been confirmed as Covid-19. Meanwhile, there were also 93 hospital deaths, which have all been confirmed as Covid-19. All this brings the total death toll to 5,453.
- There are now 5,069 Covid-19 patients in Belgian hospitals, 92 less on the day. 1,119 of them are staying in intensive care units, a figure which is 21 down on the day. 809 of them need respiratory masks, 37 less than yesterday. So while the situation is slowly improving, the burden remains high for the time being.
- While 303 corona patients had to be hospitalised, 387 were discharged from hospital. Since 15 March, almost 8,000 patients have been allowed to leave hospital.
Do the people stick to the measures?
The health organisation Sciensano held a poll among members of the public concerning Covid-19. It turns out that a majority "but not everyone" sticks to the rules to keep the corona virus at bay. When people feel ill, most of them take the phone to contact their doctor (about 70 percent) which is a good thing, says Steven Van Gucht.
"19 percent of the respondents say that they have put themselves in quarantaine as a precaution if they experience any possible symptoms. This is very important, since it is at the start of the disease that you have the most chance of contaminating another person. Early isolation is crucial", underlined Steven Van Gucht.
The poll was conducted among 44,000 people between 2 and 9 April.
Early isolation is crucial if you feel any possible symptoms