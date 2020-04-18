290 new deaths reported, but the number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals keeps going down

The health organisation Sciensano held a poll among members of the public concerning Covid-19. It turns out that a majority "but not everyone" sticks to the rules to keep the corona virus at bay. When people feel ill, most of them take the phone to contact their doctor (about 70 percent) which is a good thing, says Steven Van Gucht.

"19 percent of the respondents say that they have put themselves in quarantaine as a precaution if they experience any possible symptoms. This is very important, since it is at the start of the disease that you have the most chance of contaminating another person. Early isolation is crucial", underlined Steven Van Gucht.

The poll was conducted among 44,000 people between 2 and 9 April.