The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Angèle and... Belgian minister in star-studded concert to support WHO staff

The special concert "One World: Together At Home" is to be live-streamed as from 8 p.m. this evening to support frontline workers dealing with the corona virus outbreak. "We may be apart right now, but coming together has never been more important", Global Citizen said in a statement.

It will take up to 6 hours and features dozens of stars like Alicia Keys, Christine and the Queens, Elton John, Pharel Williams, The Rolling Stones, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Belgium's Angèle. American TV personalities Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon will host the show.

However, the star-studded event also features names you wouldn't expect, like that of a Belgian minister: Alexander De Croo, the federal Economy and Development Cooperation minister, will also take up (a small) role: he will be seen in a video message, explaining about innovations to tackle new epidemics, such as ways to speed up the process of creating a new vaccine (as part of efforts by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)). "We may be a small country, but we play an important role in the development of medicines and vaccines", De Croo says.

The event will also be aired on television later on, on the commercial stations VTM and Q2 in Belgium, and also on MTV).