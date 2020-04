Pub landlords in the city of Ghent have found an original way to respond to the present corona confinement measures. As from today, garden centres and do-it-yourself-stores are allowed to reopen. This is contrary to pubs and cafés, who will have to be patient several more weeks in times of corona. Several Ghent pubs at the Vlasmarkt turned themselves into "doe-het-zelf" businesses for the occasion, as part of a hoax: they still remain closed.