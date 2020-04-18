NMBS closes station facilities at smaller stations across Flanders

"The decision was taken due to the drastic drop in the number of travellers, and hence the smaller number of travellers in stations", the NMBS says in a statement. Access has been restricted to the main entrances in Antwerpen-Centraal, Brussel-Zuid, Brussel-Centraal, Brussel-Noord, Gent-Sint-Pieters, Charleroi-Zuid, Leuven, Liedekerke, Liège-Guillemins and Namen.

The station buildings in Beveren-Waas, De Pinte, Eeklo, Genk, Heist, Sint-Truiden and Tongeren have been closed completely, but the NMBS underlines that the platforms remain open: this latest measure has no impact on the rail services, which had already been significantly reduced in times of corona. Commuters will still be able to use the ticket machines, or can use the app on their smartphone, the rail company adds.

In order to allow enough social distancing, each train will have enough carriages and first class carriages will be open to everyone.