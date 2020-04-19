Corona party (including fireworks) stopped by police in Zelzate
In Zelzate (East Flanders) police had to intervene to stop an illegal party, fireworks included, Het Laatste Nieuws reports. "This is absolutely intolerable."
When ten party-goers started to launch some firework in the back garden, the neighbours called the police. "Police officers quickly arrived at the spot and wrote several tickets", Mayor Brent Meuleman said.
Six people lived in the house, while four others had come on a visit. "When we see that care workers are bending over backwards to save lives, this kind of behaviour is absolutely intolerable."