Watch Angèle's performance at the corona fundraiser: "This one is for all the women"

"One World: Together at home": it was a star-studded concert last night, a fundraiser to support staff working for the World Health Organisation worldwide, as they are bearing the brunt of the present corona crisis. And it had a Belgian touch.  "I got a telephone call to ask whether I would want to join", explained Angèle. She was honoured and said yes, watch her performance "in her kot" (from home) here as she brings her big hit "Balance ton quoi."   

Michaël Torfs

