Watch Angèle's performance at the corona fundraiser: "This one is for all the women"

"One World: Together at home": it was a star-studded concert last night, a fundraiser to support staff working for the World Health Organisation worldwide, as they are bearing the brunt of the present corona crisis. And it had a Belgian touch. "I got a telephone call to ask whether I would want to join", explained Angèle. She was honoured and said yes, watch her performance "in her kot" (from home) here as she brings her big hit "Balance ton quoi."