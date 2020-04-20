Budget deficit more than doubled during 2019
According to figures released by the National Institute for Calculations (NIR), Belgium’s budget deficit rose to 1.9% of GDP during 2019. This is significantly worse than the 0.8% of GDP budget deficit in 2018. The main reason for the rise in the budget deficit as a percentage of GDP is a fall in revenue, in a particular from direct taxation.
Meanwhile, during 2019 public debt fell to 98.6% of GDP. This is down by 1.2 percentage points on the figures for 2018. Since 2015 public debt as a percentage of GDP has been falling.