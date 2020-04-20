McDonald’s reopens drive-thrus
Fast food outlet McDonald’s is reopening its 'drives' starting as early as Tuesday following the coronavirus outbreak in Belgium. Fans of a Big Mac will be able to access McDonald’s assortment of foods and beverages if they collect their order by car. Customers will only be able to enjoy a simplified menu though.
“We have taken the appropriate measures to allow us to welcome our staff in a safe environment and once again serve our customers” a spokesman said.
The company closed its 87 Belgian outlets including 'drives' as drive-thrus are called at McDonald's in Belgium on 18 March. 68 of the 87 Belgian McDonald’s have drive-thru facilities. 'Drives' will be open from 11AM till 10PM.