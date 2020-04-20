Sporting Lokeren goes bust

Starting out in the Fourth Division the club was promoted three times in four season, playing in the First Division for the first time in the 1974-1975 season. The club remained in the top flight for 19 seasons before being relegated in 1993. Sporting Lokeren regain First Division status in 1996 and remained in the First Division until the end of the 2018-2019 season. Now just 11 months later the club has gone to the wall.

In Europe, Sporting Lokeren competed in the UEFA Cup during six seasons, the Europa League in two seasons and the Intertoto Cup during four seasons of its 50 year existence. Sporting Lokeren won the Belgian Cup in 2012 and 2014.