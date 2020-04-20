Technical issues with online educational platforms
It’s the first day of the new school term. However, as is the case in much of the rest of Europe schools in Flanders have not re-open for teaching. Lessons in schools remain suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, pupils are being given so-called pre-teaching of new subject matter. Lessons are being taught by means of online platforms such as Smartschool and Bingel.
Or at least they should be. On Monday morning there were numerous reports of technical issues. A likely cause was the sheer volume of parents and children trying to log on to the platforms at the same time.
Some schools even reported that their systems had crashed altogether or that their systems were still working but were very slow or kept stalling. Elsewhere, systems were working as they should have been.
It is not yet known how extensive the issues have been and how many youngster have been unable to receive online lessons.