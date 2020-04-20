Traffic jams down by a third in March

The longest traffic jam recorded on an average weekday in March 2020 was 88.35km, down from 148.16km in March 2019. Vehicles spend around half the time stuck in jams last month than was the case in March last year.

The total distance travelled on Flemish roads also fell significantly from 65,942,744 km in March 2019 to 46,553,416 in March 2020.

Average traffic saturation levels on weekdays fell from 20.58% in February to 2.81% in March. In March last year traffic saturation levels stood at 23.75%. With less vehicles on the roads there were also fewer accidents. On an average working day in March 2019 there were 17.29 accidents. In March this year there were 12.82.