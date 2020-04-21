Brussels Airlines wraps up its fleet
The Belgian flag carrier Brussels Airlines has mothballed its fleet of 48 aircraft at its hub at Brussels Airport or to be more precise the aircraft have all been wrapped up somewhat like a work of art.
Every single hole and gap has been sealed off. The global airline business is going through hard times. Many countries have closed their borders and numerous airlines have stopped flying. Brussels Airlines, a subsidiary of Germany’s Lufthansa, wants to be ready for a time when corona measures are relaxed and in the meantime is determined to ensure its fleet is not degraded.