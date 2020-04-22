103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus, gives care staff ‘tremendous boost’

You might think it must be something in the sea air or the hardy genes of coast folk. Who can tell? The 103-year-old tested negative for the virus before her op. Afterwards, though, she had trouble breathing, and tested positive.

“She was immediately transferred to a special corona wing” explains Gerd Callewaert of the Queen Elisabeth convalescence home. “She was our first corona patient. Others followed, but fortunately they all have mild symptoms.”

“Of course we were all worried. Even if you are strong, at this age you are always vulnerable. Our medical team planned her convalescence. The results are good. 21 days later the woman can return to the regular wing. She can now work on her knee. It’s been a real boost for staff.”

The 103-year-old woman from Ostend has not had an easy life. She survived two world wars as well as the Spanish and Mexican flu epidemics.

Gerd Callewaert: “It’s a woman, who has always taken care of others. She visited the sick until she herself turned 98. She did a lot of volunteer work and made over a hundred blood donations. We are pleased to be able to give something back in return now.”