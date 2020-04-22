255 people, half of whom Belgian repatriated from Peru and Ecuador
The Belgian Foreign Ministry in cooperation with the airline Air Belgium has been successful in repatriating 255 people from the South American countries of Peru and Ecuador. Half of those that have been repatriated are Belgian nationals, the rest are nationals of other EU member states. The non-Belgian nationals that have been brought back from South America will be able to continue their journey home via Brussels.
The news of the repatriation comes from the Belgian Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin’s (Francophone liberal) Twitter feed.