COVID-19 death toll reaches 6,262

A further 266 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported. Of these 178 were in care homes for the elderly (87% of these deaths were probably caused by COVID-19), while 87 people died from COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. This brings the total number of deaths from the virus to 6,262. Just over half of COVID-19 deaths in Belgium have been in care homes.

During the past 24 hours 933 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of people that have tested positive in Belgium so far to 41,899.

263 new COVID-19 patients were admited to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, 432 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital. There are currently 4,765 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. This is down around 20% on the peak of 6,012 patients that was recorded on 6 April.

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated on intensive care wards now stands at 1,020. This is 53 fewer than yesterday.

Of these 733 are on ventilators.