Crisis has given Belgians a taste for tele-working

The most important reason given by people for wanting to continue to work from home is productivity. According to BDO’s figures six out of ten people says that they work more efficiently from home than they do in an office environment. Since the measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 were introduced in mid-March all those that can have been working from home.

This has given many Belgian white collar workers a taste for teleworking, although few would like to continue working from home full-time once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

BDO’s Geert Volders told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that "Tele-working will definitely not be ditched after the corona crisis. Belgians are more prepared than ever to work one, two or three days a week from home”.

Mr Volders added that companies need to draw up policies on tele-working. “Half of respondents said that their organisation lacks a culture that supports and encourages tele-working”.