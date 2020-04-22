Flemish schools to partially reopen from 15 May

Pupils in the first and second years of primary school will be able to go to school four days a week, while those in the sixth and final year of primary school will be able to attend school for two full or four half days a week.

In secondary schools pupils in their final year of general secondary education (ASO) will be able to attend school one day a week. Those in their final of technical and arts secondary school will be able to attend school two days a week, while those in their 6th and 7th years of secondary vocational education will also be able to attend school two days a week.

Nursery schools will remain closed. An evaluation will be made a week after the schools reopen.

Friday 15 May will be a test day. The following week lessons will be taught on three day with the long Ascension weekend being used to make an assessment.

To ensure safety, classes will consist of a maximum of 10 pupils, each of whom will be given a fixed seat in the classroom. It has yet to be decided whether mouth masks will be mandatory.