Global climate strike goes online on 24 April

Despite the lockdowns environmental activists are planning a Global Strike for Future on Friday. Thousands of youngsters and the not so young will sound their digital voice to call for climate action.

“Politicians must resist the temptation to set climate ambitions aside in their bid to stimulate the economy” says Toon Lambrecht of the Belgian Youth Climate Movement.

Mr Lambrecht wants politicians to draw lessons from the reality of the past weeks.

Instead of the usual demos packed with youngsters and the less young climate protests go online on 24 April. You will be able to follow an online work-out, watch online concerts as well as talks and presentations by climate scientists.