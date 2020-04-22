Head of Catholic Education Board calls for clarity on safety measures schools must take once they reopen

Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’, Mr Boeve said. "A school in an inner-city area with a small playground is different to a school on the edge of the city where there is a lot of room”.

"Measures such as social distancing are must more difficult to apply in the first case than in the second. Schools need to be able to start up again in their own way. For example, they could just invite certain groups of pupils to return to school and not everyone if this doesn’t prove to be possible”, Mr Boeve added.