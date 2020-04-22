Head of Catholic Education Board calls for clarity on safety measures schools must take once they reopen
The Head of the Flemish Catholic Education Board Lieven Boeve has said that the authorities must provide schools with a clear list of the measures they will need to have in place to ensure the safety of pupils and staff before they are allowed to reopen. On the basis of this schools will be able to carry out a risk analysis on how they can apply the relevant safety measures.
Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’, Mr Boeve said. "A school in an inner-city area with a small playground is different to a school on the edge of the city where there is a lot of room”.
"Measures such as social distancing are must more difficult to apply in the first case than in the second. Schools need to be able to start up again in their own way. For example, they could just invite certain groups of pupils to return to school and not everyone if this doesn’t prove to be possible”, Mr Boeve added.