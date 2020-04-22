Van Eyck exhibition abandoned

Thirteen of the Flemish Primitive master’s works – over half of all his surviving masterpieces – were brought to the Ghent Museum of Fine Arts especially – no mean feat. The exhibition ‘Van Eyck, an Optical Revolution’ that involved years of painstaking work finally opened on 1 February only to be closed six weeks early.

Interest in the exhibition of Jan Van Eyck's works from the great museums of the world was so intense tickets went like hotcakes, but a decision has now been taken not to extend the exhibition beyond 30 April.

As lenders are keen to get their works back, the exhibition cannot be extended. The city of Ghent will repay all tickets that cannot be used. The museum will contact ticket purchasers personally.