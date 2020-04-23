Crisis centre warns against fraudulent websites

In recent weeks internet domain names with reference to coronavirus and mouth masks have been snapped up like hotcakes. The crisis centre warns that conmen are at work.

“Some of the domain names were purchased in order to set up fraudulent websites” suggests Yves Stevens. “Be careful” is his advice. “The Centre for Cybersecurity has posted several tips to put you on your guard.”

Always adopt a critical approach when you make a purchase online.

“If the offer is too good to be true, it probably is. Check the website url and check whether the name, address and company business number are on the website. That is obligatory. If it isn’t there, it’s probably a fraudulent website. Beware of offers made by email.”