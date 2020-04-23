Doctors and hospitals incandescent about ‘intimidating checks’
State health insurance inspectors have started carrying out new checks in hospitals and among doctors. The checks undertaken by officials of the Belgian health and invalidity insurance institute, the government body that manages health care expenditure, are looking for doctors and hospitals who are flouting the rules and are carrying out non-urgent medical procedures.
Many doctors and hospitals have voiced anger about the checks, the daily Het Laatste Nieuws reports. Bart Dehaes of the Belgian Associations of Doctors’ Organisations: “First and foremost, the checks involve a lot of administrative work. More importantly, we regret the intimidating undertone of these checks: there is an assumption that hospital managements and doctors are involved in fraud and are carrying out non-urgent consultations at their own initiative”.