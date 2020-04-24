10-month-old baby in life-threatening condition after stone platform collapses at beauty spot

The stone platform that is on the banks of a pond collapsed when the mother and her two children walked on to it to go and look at the water. The baby girl ended up under the rubble and was seriously injured.

She has since undergone an operation in hospital, but is still in a life-threatening condition. The mother and the baby girl’s three-year-old sister were unharmed. The Judicial Authorities have appointed an accident investigation expert to examine how the platform came to collapse.