125 hours community service for man that repeatedly flouted social distancing rules
The Criminal Court in Brussels has sentenced a 23-year-old man from Sint-Jans-Molenbeek to 125 hours community service. At the end of March he was court breaking the rules brought in the curb the spread of the novel coronavirus on several occasions. The man was the first in Brussels to appear before a court charged with breaching the COVID-19 rules. He was caught by police not maintaining enough distance from others on 25, 26 and 29 March. When he was caught for a second time on 29 March he attempted to get others that were in the street near to him to turn on the police.
The Judicial Authorities asked the court to also convict him of resisting arrest. However, the court acquitted him of this while sentencing him to 125 hours community service for breaching the measures designed to curb the spread of the novel corona virus.
A further hearing will take place in two weeks’ time in which sever other people chare with flouting the social distancing rules will appear.