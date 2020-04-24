190 further COVID-19 deaths, 210 patients admitted to hospital

A further 190 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported. Of these 97 people died in care homes for the elderly and 91 people died in hospital. A technical problem meant that deaths in Flemish care homes during the past 24 hours have not been able to be included in the figures. These deaths will be added to the total death toll that currently stands at 6,679 later.

During the past 24 hours 1,496 new novel coronavirus infections were reported, bringing the total number of infections registered in Belgium so far to 44,293.

210 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the past 24 hours, while 322 patients were discharged.

There are current 4,355 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. This is 172 fewer than there were yesterday.

The number of COVID-19 patients on intensive care wards continues to fall. There are currently 970 patients in intensive care. This is 23 fewer than was the case on Thursday. 681 patients are on ventilators, down 22 on Thursday’s figures.