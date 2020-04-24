“Mouth masks could become mandatory in certain environments” say Federal Deputy PM

Mr Geens told VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ that “It could be that this evening the subject of mouth masks in certain environments will be discussed. It might be that they become compulsory in some cases”. As Federal Deputy Prime Minister Mr Geens is himself a member of the National Security Council.

“Mouth masks don’t offer a fantastic amount of protection, experts such as the WHO have always said as much. However, a week ago the Medical Advice Group said that it is advisable to wear them”.

In order to ensure the availability of enough masks for everyone, the Federal, regional and language community governments are exploring three avenues: the provision of surgical and FFP2 masks, cloth masks that in time can be produced by the Belgian textile industry and people making their own masks at home. Click here to find out how to make your own mask.