A 34.3% growth in traffic through the port of Zeebrugge during the first quarter of 2020

The corona crisis has brought with it a fall in the number of cars being shipped through the port. The number of cars was down 15.6% in the first quarter of 2020 as many car manufacturers stopped or reduced production. Many car dealers and garages were also closed for some of the first quarter and this served to reduce demand for new vehicles.

There was also a year-on-year decrease of 12% in roll-on/roll-off traffic. However, this can be attributed to an exceptionally high level of roll-on/roll-off traffic during the first quarter of last year that came about due to the initial Brexit deadline of 31 March 2019.

The COVID-19 crisis was also felt with regard to passenger traffic. This was down by a third compared with the first quarter of 2019. Since 11 March not a single cruise ship has docked at Zeebrugge.