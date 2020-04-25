A further 241 COVID-19 deaths, number of those hospitalised continues to fall

· During the past 24 hours a further 217 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised. Meanwhile, 295 people that had been treated for COVID-19 were discharged from hospital. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals to 4,195. There are now 160 fewer patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals than was the case on Friday.

· Of those in hospital 934 patients are in intensive care. This is 36 less than a day ago. 635 patients are on ventilators, down 46 on Friday’s figures.

· A further 241 deaths have been reported. These figures include not only deaths that occurred in the past 24 hours, but also deaths in Flemish care homes that were unable to be reported on Friday due to a technical issue.

· Of the 241 deaths, 72 occurred in hospitals and 164 in care homes for the elderly.

· The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Belgium now stands at 6,917. 46% of those that have died did so in hospital, while 53% of deaths occurred in care home.

· 1,032 new infections were recorded during the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of coronavirus infections recorded in Belgium so far to 43,325.