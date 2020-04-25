Brussels Airlines still plans to resume flights on 15 May

She added that "We will of course be following the situation very, very closely. At this stage were are aiming for 15 May as our restart date. During the coming days we will examine whether this is still realistic and we will then make a final decision”.

However, at Friday evening’s lengthy press conference, the National Security Council didn’t set a date for people in Belgium being once again able to travel abroad.

Brussels Airlines has suspended its flights up to and including 14 May due to the corona virus crisis. Previously it announced that it would operate a reduced service from 15 May and that a number of destinations would not be served for the time being.