What are the measures contained in Belgium’s lockdown exit plan?

· Schools will partially reopen from 18 May.

In primary and secondary education a maximum of three year groups will be allowed to be taught at school in groups of a maximum of ten per class. In the first instance the final years (pupils in the 6th year in both primary and secondary schools) and pupils the first and second years of primary school will be taught at school.

Children in other years that have parents that have returned to work will be provided with supervision at school if their parents are unable to find alternative child care.

Nursery school teaching will remain suspended until at least the of May.

If they wish schools are free to organise a test day on Friday 15 May.

Mouth masks will be mandatory for all children over the age of 12, for teachers and for parents that bring their children to school.

Water and soap must be available and teachers will have to make sure that pupils wash their hands correctly.



· In the meantime it will be examined under which conditions professions that involve close contact with customers such as barbers and hairdressers scan resume their activities.

· It will also be examined whether museums can reopen from this date and under what conditions.

· The possibility of small private gatherings from this date is also being looked into. The number of people allowed to attend weddings and funerals might also be increase pending an evaluation of the situation.

· It will also be looking into as to whether open air activities with more than two people that don’t live under the same roof will be allowed from this date.

The possibility of allowing day trips within Belgium is being considered in this phase as is allowing people to visit their second homes.