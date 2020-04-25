Professor Steven Van Gucht: "Autumn and winter likely to be a more difficult period”
The virologist Professor Steven Van Gucht warns that the autumn and winter of this year will be another more difficult period with regard to the COVID-19 epidemic. The more favourable weather conditions for the spread of viruses in the autumn and winter months means that the number of coronavirus infections could start to rise again after the summer.
Professor Van Gucht also believes that it is improbable that there will be no further deaths from COVID-19 during the spring and summer months.
“I think that the virus will never completely disappear, but I do think that the number of deaths will fall considerably as we reduce the infection pressure”, Professor Van Gucht said.