Rail services to return to “near-normal levels” from 4 May

A maximum number of available carriages will be used to try and ensure social distancing. Mouth masks will be mandatory at stations, on platforms and inside trains. Passengers will be requested to observe the rule on social distancing. This means that if it can possible be avoided passengers should not sit next to each other on board trains.

Train guards will be able to call the police if passengers fail to respect the rules on social distancing and mouth masks.

Trains will continue to be disinfected at regular intervals. The station too will be cleaned regularly with special attention being paid to the hygiene of surfaces often touched by passengers (and staff) such as door handles, tables, ticket machines….

NMBS will also resume assistance to people living with disability from 4 May. However, any assistance must be requested 24 hours in advance and must be able to be done without any physical contact taking place.