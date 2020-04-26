COVID-19 death toll tops 7,000

· On Saturday 204 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital, while 368 were discharged. There are currently 3,959 patients receiving treatment in Belgian hospitals, a fall of 236 on the figures given during Saturday morning’s press conference.

· There are currently 891 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment on intensive care wards, a fall of 43 on the figures given at Saturday morning’s press conference. Of these 620 are on ventilators.

· A further 178 deaths were reported. Of these 75 occurred in hospitals and 103 in care homes. Of the deaths in care homes, tests confirmed that 60 were definitely from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 7,094. Of these 3,223 occurred in hospitals and 3,782 in care homes. Of the deaths reported in care homes 10% are “confirmed” and 90% “presumed” COVID-19 deaths.

· During the past 24 hours 809 new COVID-19 infections were registered, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Belgium so far to 46,134.