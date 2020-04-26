COVID-19 death toll tops 7,000
The National Crisis Centre has released the latest figures concerning the COVID-19 epidemic in Belgium. The figures list the number of deaths and new infections reported on Saturday 25 April as well as figures on those admitted to and discharged from Belgian hospitals.
· On Saturday 204 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital, while 368 were discharged. There are currently 3,959 patients receiving treatment in Belgian hospitals, a fall of 236 on the figures given during Saturday morning’s press conference.
· There are currently 891 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment on intensive care wards, a fall of 43 on the figures given at Saturday morning’s press conference. Of these 620 are on ventilators.
· A further 178 deaths were reported. Of these 75 occurred in hospitals and 103 in care homes. Of the deaths in care homes, tests confirmed that 60 were definitely from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 7,094. Of these 3,223 occurred in hospitals and 3,782 in care homes. Of the deaths reported in care homes 10% are “confirmed” and 90% “presumed” COVID-19 deaths.
· During the past 24 hours 809 new COVID-19 infections were registered, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Belgium so far to 46,134.