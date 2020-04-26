First ever Belgian Livestream Festival to take place on Sunday afternoon

Although music lovers have been able to log-on to concerts by individual artist, Sunday afternoon’s festival will be the first in Belgium to involve performances by several artists, all of who will be performing from their homes. These include Absynthe Minded (photo above), Sioen and Noémie Wolfs. The concerts will be able to be viewed via a high quality stream.

One of the festival’s organisers Ellen Schoenaerts told VRT News that “It will be completely different than a normally festival, but that is what makes it exciting. You will have the feeling that it is live though”.

If you want to watch and listen to the festival you can buy a ticket (costing 10 euro) on the https://nl.artistsunlimited.online/ website.

On Sunday morning Ellen Schoenaerts said that 1,000 tickets had already been sold. The festival starts at 3:30pm and will last until around 11pm.