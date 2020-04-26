Four more wolves spotted in Wallonia: Has Belgium become Europe’s wolf crossroads?
Another four wolves have been spotted in Belgium, this time in Wallonia, in the south of the country. This brings the total number of wolves that have been spotted in Wallonia to six. Last year two wolves were spotted roaming around there. Meanwhile, five wolves have been spotted here in Flanders. The wolves that have been seen in Belgium have come here both from the east (Germany and Poland) and the south (France). Jan Loos of the organisation welkomwolf.be told VRT radio that “Our country is well on the way to becoming the wolf crossroads of Europe”.
Mr Loos closely follows the evolution of the wolf population in Belgium. He told the VRT that "In addition to the two male wolves from southern Europe that are now in Ebly (Luxembourg province) and Xhoffraix (Liège province) there is another wolf from France that has been spotted in Bütgenbach. This is also a male".
"Almost at the same time, the German wolf Akela that has been at the top of the plateau on the High Fens since June 2018 has been joined by a female wolf. So there is a big chance that a litter could be on the way. The female wolf on the High Fens is the first female wolf in Wallonia for almost 200 years”.
Europe’s wolf crossroads
“This proves that Belgium is now well on the way to becoming the wolf crossroads of Europe”.
"The two different types of wolf, mountain wolves from France and lowland wolves from Germany, will no doubt meet each other. This is good news for the genepool as the two population have been apart for almost 200 years”.