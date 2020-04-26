Four more wolves spotted in Wallonia: Has Belgium become Europe’s wolf crossroads?

Mr Loos closely follows the evolution of the wolf population in Belgium. He told the VRT that "In addition to the two male wolves from southern Europe that are now in Ebly (Luxembourg province) and Xhoffraix (Liège province) there is another wolf from France that has been spotted in Bütgenbach. This is also a male".

"Almost at the same time, the German wolf Akela that has been at the top of the plateau on the High Fens since June 2018 has been joined by a female wolf. So there is a big chance that a litter could be on the way. The female wolf on the High Fens is the first female wolf in Wallonia for almost 200 years”.