A further 113 COVID-19 deaths, the number of those hospitalised with the virus remains stable

· On Sunday a further 127 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital. 93 patients were discharged. This leaves the total number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals at 3,968, 11 more than the figure given in yesterday’s press release.

· Of these 903 patients are in intensive care (+12) and 600 patients are on ventilators (-20).

· 113 deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Sunday. Of these 60 occurred in hospitals and 53 occurred in care homes. Of the care home deaths a COVID test confirmed the virus as the cause of death in 64% of the deaths reported.

· The total number of deaths from COVID-19 now stands at 7,207. Of these 46% occurred in hospitals and 54% in care homes.

· A further 553 people tested positive for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours. Of these 209 are in care homes. This brings the total number of people that have tested positive for COVID-19 in Belgium to 46,687.