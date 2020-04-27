Ghent police filed 188 crime reports for breaches of the rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 last weekend

Of the 188 crime reports that were drawn up, 68 were for illegal gatherings. Under the rules you are only allowed to be on the streets with no more than one person other than the person or people you live with.

47 crime reports were drawn up for instances of people having broken the rules on non-essential movements. 47 people were issued with on the spot fines. 12 of the fines were issued for non-essential movements and 26 for participation in an illegal gathering.