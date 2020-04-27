Number of temps halved during COVID-19 crisis
Since the measures designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus came into force in mid-March the number of staff employed on missions for temping agencies has fallen by almost half. Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis there were on average the equivalent of 120,000 full time posts filled by temping agency staff in Belgium. This has now fallen by the equivalent of 54,000 full time posts
During the second half of March the number of temps was down by 46% compared with the same period last year.
The head of research and economic affairs at the temping agency industry federation Federgon told VRT News that “Temping activity has fallen unpresicidently and quickly”.